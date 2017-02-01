Denver Rents Are Going Up Again

The Apartments at Denver Place has units available starting at $1,345. Additional photos below. ApartmentGuide.com

Through a good portion of last year, rent prices in the metro Denver area began to plateau in many, though not all, parts of the city. But the trends appear to be changing. According to a just-released report from apartmentlist.com, the cost of rent is up in most of the ten major neighborhoods highlighted by the site when analyzed both monthly and yearly.

The major takeaways from the report: Denver rents grew by 0.5 percent over this past month, with prices rising by 1.1 percent over the past year. The city proper has the third-highest rents in the metro, with Highlands Ranch standing as the most expensive. One-bedrooms in Highlands Ranch go for $1,430 on average, while the median cost for a two-bedroom is $1,860.

As for the aforementioned ten neighborhoods, the rent changes there vary from slight dips to increases of as much as 2.9 percent over the past month and 7.9 percent on an annual basis.

Find the latest numbers below, illustrated by photos of ten metro-Denver complexes with units currently available at prices noted in the captions. Also included are links to the site that's highlighting them, ApartmentGuide.com. Click to read the complete ApartmentList.com February 2017 Denver rent report.

The Overlook at Mile High. $1,055-$2,140. 3190 West 14th Avenue, Denver. ApartmentGuide.com

Highland

Median one-bedroom price: $1,690

Median two-bedroom price: $2,400

Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent

Year-to-year price change: 6.4 percent

Aspect. From $1,250. 10400 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree. ApartmentGuide.com

Five Points

Median one-bedroom price: $1,570

Median two-bedroom price: $2,050

Month-to-month price change: 2.4 percent

Year-to-year price change: -0.3 percent

Decatur Point. $1,465-$2,858. 2700 North Decatur Street, Denver. ApartmentGuide.com

Speer

Median one-bedroom price: $1,260

Median two-bedroom price: $1,810

Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: 3.2 percent

Lamar Station Apartments. From $675. 1450 Lamar Street, Lakewood. ApartmentGuide.com

Hampden South

Median one-bedroom price: $1,240

Median two-bedroom price: $1,790

Month-to-month price change: 0.7 percent

Year-to-year price change: -0.9 percent

Centric LoHi. From $1,499. 2525 18th Street, Denver. ApartmentGuide.com

Capitol Hill

Median one-bedroom price: $1,200

Median two-bedroom price: $1,680

Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: 4.6 percent

Continue to see the February 2017 rent prices for five more Denver neighborhoods, as well as photos of units that are currently available in the metro.