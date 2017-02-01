menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Denver Rents Are Going Up Again

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:22 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
The Apartments at Denver Place has units available starting at $1,345. Additional photos below.
The Apartments at Denver Place has units available starting at $1,345. Additional photos below.
ApartmentGuide.com
A A

Through a good portion of last year, rent prices in the metro Denver area began to plateau in many, though not all, parts of the city. But the trends appear to be changing. According to a just-released report from apartmentlist.com, the cost of rent is up in most of the ten major neighborhoods highlighted by the site when analyzed both monthly and yearly.

The major takeaways from the report: Denver rents grew by 0.5 percent over this past month, with prices rising by 1.1 percent over the past year. The city proper has the third-highest rents in the metro, with Highlands Ranch standing as the most expensive. One-bedrooms in Highlands Ranch go for $1,430 on average, while the median cost for a two-bedroom is $1,860.

As for the aforementioned ten neighborhoods, the rent changes there vary from slight dips to increases of as much as 2.9 percent over the past month and 7.9 percent on an annual basis.

Find the latest numbers below, illustrated by photos of ten metro-Denver complexes with units currently available at prices noted in the captions. Also included are links to the site that's highlighting them, ApartmentGuide.com. Click to read the complete ApartmentList.com February 2017 Denver rent report.

The Overlook at Mile High. $1,055-$2,140. 3190 West 14th Avenue, Denver.
The Overlook at Mile High. $1,055-$2,140. 3190 West 14th Avenue, Denver.
ApartmentGuide.com

Highland
Median one-bedroom price: $1,690
Median two-bedroom price: $2,400
Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent
Year-to-year price change: 6.4 percent

Aspect. From $1,250. 10400 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree.
Aspect. From $1,250. 10400 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree.
ApartmentGuide.com

Five Points
Median one-bedroom price: $1,570
Median two-bedroom price: $2,050
Month-to-month price change: 2.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: -0.3 percent

Decatur Point. $1,465-$2,858. 2700 North Decatur Street, Denver.
Decatur Point. $1,465-$2,858. 2700 North Decatur Street, Denver.
ApartmentGuide.com

Speer
Median one-bedroom price: $1,260
Median two-bedroom price: $1,810
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: 3.2 percent

Lamar Station Apartments. From $675. 1450 Lamar Street, Lakewood.
Lamar Station Apartments. From $675. 1450 Lamar Street, Lakewood.
ApartmentGuide.com

Hampden South
Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,790
Month-to-month price change: 0.7 percent
Year-to-year price change: -0.9 percent

Centric LoHi. From $1,499. 2525 18th Street, Denver.
Centric LoHi. From $1,499. 2525 18th Street, Denver.
ApartmentGuide.com

Capitol Hill
Median one-bedroom price: $1,200
Median two-bedroom price: $1,680
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: 4.6 percent

Related Stories

Continue to see the February 2017 rent prices for five more Denver neighborhoods, as well as photos of units that are currently available in the metro.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >