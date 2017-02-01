Denver Rents Are Going Up Again
|
The Apartments at Denver Place has units available starting at $1,345. Additional photos below.
Through a good portion of last year, rent prices in the metro Denver area began to plateau in many, though not all, parts of the city. But the trends appear to be changing. According to a just-released report from apartmentlist.com, the cost of rent is up in most of the ten major neighborhoods highlighted by the site when analyzed both monthly and yearly.
The major takeaways from the report: Denver rents grew by 0.5 percent over this past month, with prices rising by 1.1 percent over the past year. The city proper has the third-highest rents in the metro, with Highlands Ranch standing as the most expensive. One-bedrooms in Highlands Ranch go for $1,430 on average, while the median cost for a two-bedroom is $1,860.
As for the aforementioned ten neighborhoods, the rent changes there vary from slight dips to increases of as much as 2.9 percent over the past month and 7.9 percent on an annual basis.
Find the latest numbers below, illustrated by photos of ten metro-Denver complexes with units currently available at prices noted in the captions. Also included are links to the site that's highlighting them, ApartmentGuide.com. Click to read the complete ApartmentList.com February 2017 Denver rent report.
Highland
Median one-bedroom price: $1,690
Median two-bedroom price: $2,400
Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent
Year-to-year price change: 6.4 percent
Five Points
Median one-bedroom price: $1,570
Median two-bedroom price: $2,050
Month-to-month price change: 2.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: -0.3 percent
Speer
Median one-bedroom price: $1,260
Median two-bedroom price: $1,810
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: 3.2 percent
Hampden South
Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,790
Month-to-month price change: 0.7 percent
Year-to-year price change: -0.9 percent
Capitol Hill
Median one-bedroom price: $1,200
Median two-bedroom price: $1,680
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: 4.6 percent
Continue to see the February 2017 rent prices for five more Denver neighborhoods, as well as photos of units that are currently available in the metro.Next Page
