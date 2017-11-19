Reader: Regarding Immigration, the Rule of Law Doesn't Apply to City Employees?

Immigration continues to be a divisive topic among readers and the city. We recently reported that city employees who assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers face "fines, jail time and even firing." Readers were torn about the news.

Says Stacey:

The whole point of having a sanctuary city/county stance is because it's better for local law enforcement and safety to not have the added risks of immigration enforcement tacked on to any undocumented person's interaction with the government. Its not because anyone thinks immigration should be unregulated.

The City of Denver isn't preventing employees from doing their jobs it's stopping them from doing someone else's job. ICE's job.