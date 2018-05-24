 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
Thinkstock file photo

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs

Michael Roberts | May 24, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

The average starting salary for a 2018 college graduate who lands a job in Denver is just over $53,000, according to a new study. The total is a bit higher than the national average, and that's also the case for average salaries in ten specific professions. However, wages are currently higher in seven of nine other major cities analyzed as part of the report, as seen by data shared here.

The facts were collected by Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, and based on the remuneration for 310,000 entry level gigs at around 1,000 organizations across the country. The nationwide average salary came in at $50,390, about 2.8 percent higher than the $49,000 figure from 2017. But since inflation continues to hover around 2 percent, the resulting wages are close to unchanged.

In Denver, the current average for just-hired new college graduates is $10,000-plus lower than in San Francisco, which notched $63,995, and $7K less than the $60,972 in New York City (of course, the cost of living is much higher in both places), but above Dallas ($50,743) and Atlanta ($49,584).

These differences remain consistent in additional statistics that Korn Ferry provided to Westword about the salaries for accountants, call center specialists, claims examiners, customer service representatives, engineers, graphic designers, insurance underwriters, registered nurses, scientist/researchers and software developers. In each case, pay in Denver is higher than the national average in each job but below SF, NYC, Boston, L.A., Chicago, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

Continue to see the salary amounts for the jobs in all ten cities, including Denver, with rankings in parentheses

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
Thinkstock file photo

Accountant

Graduate base salary: $48,000

Atlanta: $47,232 (10)
Boston: $56,640 (3)
Chicago: $52,560 (5)
Dallas: $48,336 (9)
Los Angeles: $53,712 (4)
Minneapolis: $51,216 (7)
New York: $58,080 (2)
Philadelphia: $51,600 (6)
San Francisco: $60,960 (1)
Denver: $50,496 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
File photo

Call Center Specialist

Graduate base salary: $42,224

Atlanta: $41,548 (10)
Boston: $49,824 (3)
Chicago: $46,235 (5)
Dallas: $42,520 (9)
Los Angeles: $47,249 (4)
Minneapolis: $45,053 (7)
New York: $51,091 (2)
Philadelphia: $45,391 (6)
San Francisco: $53,624 (1)
Denver: $44,420 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
File photo

Claims Examiner

Graduate base salary: $39,978

Atlanta: $39,338 (10)
Boston: $47,174 (3)
Chicago: $43,776 (5)
Dallas: $40,258 (9)
Los Angeles: $44,735 (4)
Minneapolis: $42,657 (7)
New York: $48,373 (2)
Philadelphia: $42,976 (6)
San Francisco: $50,772 (1)
Denver: $42,057 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different JobsEXPAND
Thinkstock file photo

Customer Service Representative

Graduate base salary: $35,360

Atlanta: $34,794 (10)
Boston: $41,725 (3)
Chicago: $38,719 (5)
Dallas: $35,608 (9)
Los Angeles: $39,568 (4)
Minneapolis: $37,729 (7)
New York: $42,786 (2)
Philadelphia: $38,012 (6)
San Francisco: $44,907 (1)
Denver: $37,199 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
Thinkstock file photo

Engineer

Graduate base salary: $64,066

Atlanta: $63,041 (10)
Boston: $75,598 (3)
Chicago: $70,152 (5)
Dallas: $64,514 (9)
Los Angeles: $71,690 (4)
Minneapolis: $68,358 (7)
New York: $77,520 (2)
Philadelphia: $68,871 (6)
San Francisco: $81,364 (1)
Denver: $67,397 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different JobsEXPAND
File photo

Graphic Designer

Graduate base salary: $47,480

Atlanta: $46,720 (10)
Boston: $56,026 (3)
Chicago: $51,991 (5)
Dallas: $47,812 (9)
Los Angeles: $53,130 (4)
Minneapolis: $50,661 (7)
New York: $57,451 (2)
Philadelphia: $51,041 (6)
San Francisco: $60,300 (1)
Denver: $49,949 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
YouTube

Insurance Underwriter

Graduate base salary: $51,578

Atlanta: $50,735 (10)
Boston: $60,862 (3)
Chicago: $56,478 (5)
Dallas: $51,939 (9)
Los Angeles: $57,716 (4)
Minneapolis: $55,034 (7)
New York: $62,409 (2)
Philadelphia: $55,446 (6)
San Francisco: $65,504 (1)
Denver: $54,260 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
File photo

Registered Nurse

Graduate base salary: $54,454

Atlanta: $53,583 (10)
Boston: $64,256 (3)
Chicago: $59,268 (5)
Dallas: $54,836 (9)
Los Angeles: $60,934 (4)
Minneapolis: $58,013 (7)
New York: $65,890 (2)
Philadelphia: $58,538 (6)
San Francisco: $69,157 (1)
Denver: $57,286 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
File photo

Scientist/Researcher

Graduate base salary: $60,117

Atlanta: $59,155 (10)
Boston: $70,938 (3)
Chicago: $65,828 (5)
Dallas: $60,538 (9)
Los Angeles: $67,271 (4)
Minneapolis: $64,145 (7)
New York: $72,742 (2)
Philadelphia: $64,626 (6)
San Francisco: $76,349 (1)
Denver: $63,243 (8)

Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs
File photo

Software Developer

Graduate base salary: $67,236

Atlanta: $66,160 (10)
Boston: $79,338 (3)
Chicago: $73,623 (5)
Dallas: $67,607 (9)
Los Angeles: $75,237 (4)
Minneapolis: $71,741 (7)
New York: $81,356 (2)
Philadelphia: $72,279 (6)
San Francisco: $85,390 (1)
Denver: $70,732 (8)

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >