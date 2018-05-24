Denver Salaries: What 2018 College Grads Can Make for 10 Different Jobs

The average starting salary for a 2018 college graduate who lands a job in Denver is just over $53,000, according to a new study. The total is a bit higher than the national average, and that's also the case for average salaries in ten specific professions. However, wages are currently higher in seven of nine other major cities analyzed as part of the report, as seen by data shared here.

The facts were collected by Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, and based on the remuneration for 310,000 entry level gigs at around 1,000 organizations across the country. The nationwide average salary came in at $50,390, about 2.8 percent higher than the $49,000 figure from 2017. But since inflation continues to hover around 2 percent, the resulting wages are close to unchanged.

In Denver, the current average for just-hired new college graduates is $10,000-plus lower than in San Francisco, which notched $63,995, and $7K less than the $60,972 in New York City (of course, the cost of living is much higher in both places), but above Dallas ($50,743) and Atlanta ($49,584).