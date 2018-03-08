Sheriff Department Releases Stats on Jail Assaults, Including With Bodily Fluids

Troy Riggs, the new head of Denver's Department of Public Safety, convened with journalists on Thursday, March 8, in what he's calling "a change in the way we'll do operation." After replacing outgoing DPS Executive Director Stephanie O'Malley in early February, Riggs promised reporters that he will usher the public safety branch of Denver's government — which oversees the city's police, sheriff and fire departments — into a new era of transparency. He wants to host informal but on-the-record press conferences every thirty days.

To underscore his point, Riggs nudged Sheriff Patrick Firman into the spotlight to talk about ongoing efforts to reform a Denver Sheriff's Department that's been plagued with such problems as high turnover, rampant overtime spending and inmate deaths and assaults in the Downtown Detention Center and Denver County jail. The sheriff says that the department is 85 percent done with reform efforts, which include implementing a revised use-of-force policy and improving data collection and storage.

The most interesting revelation from Firman's discussion of reforms was new data compiled by the department that breaks down the numbers and types of assaults occurring in Denver jails. Firman said that the department had not been keeping data that differentiated types of assaults, and a team known as the Data Science Unit had to read hundreds of incident reports to compile the numbers.