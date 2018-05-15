At Least 56 Metro Denver Shootings in 2018 So Far: See Where They Happened

As of earlier this month, homicides in Denver were up 59 percent over the same time last year and are on a pace that may result in the highest annual total since 2004. But that's only part of the story.

Data shows there have been at least 56 shootings in Denver metro during 2018 through May 12, resulting in a minimum of 32 deaths and 29 injuries, with few neighborhoods untouched by gun violence. Moreover, these figures almost certainly underestimate the actual number of times triggers have been pulled under potentially criminal circumstances in the area.

Our source is the online Gun Violence Archive, which sets out to document shootings here and across the country in as close to real time as possible. However, the site only counts incidents confirmed by the news media or local police; sources linked to each of the entries below include items from newspapers, TV stations and the Denver Police Department Twitter account.