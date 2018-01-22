Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's March

The second annual Denver Women's March attracted thousands upon thousands of women (and men) to downtown Denver on Saturday, January 20, but mainstream news coverage of the event had to be cautious about what images of the enormous throng to show. That's because many of the most memorable signs we saw over the course of the morning weren't exactly family-friendly, as evidenced by the reference to First Lady Melania Trump's clitoris above. But the best of them were both passionate and hilarious.

Profane expressions of dissatisfaction with the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump popped up plenty of times during the 2017 gathering, too. For proof, look no further than our photo roundup from Year One. But the sequel upped the ante, thanks to attendees whose creativity proved to be as impressive as their ability to protest what they see as discrimination against women, people of color, immigrants, the disabled and the disenfranchised with smiles on their faces.

It was impossible to get photos of every amazing placard on display. I particularly regret not capturing an image of one that read: "Public Cervix Announcement: Fuck You." Fortunately, our Teague Bohlen snapped plenty of other clever pics for his post about the most nerd-tastic signs at the march.