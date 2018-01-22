 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Additional photos below.EXPAND
Additional photos below.
Photo by Michael Roberts

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's March

Michael Roberts | January 22, 2018 | 6:41am
AA

The second annual Denver Women's March attracted thousands upon thousands of women (and men) to downtown Denver on Saturday, January 20, but mainstream news coverage of the event had to be cautious about what images of the enormous throng to show. That's because many of the most memorable signs we saw over the course of the morning weren't exactly family-friendly, as evidenced by the reference to First Lady Melania Trump's clitoris above. But the best of them were both passionate and hilarious.

Profane expressions of dissatisfaction with the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump popped up plenty of times during the 2017 gathering, too. For proof, look no further than our photo roundup from Year One. But the sequel upped the ante, thanks to attendees whose creativity proved to be as impressive as their ability to protest what they see as discrimination against women, people of color, immigrants, the disabled and the disenfranchised with smiles on their faces.

Related Stories

It was impossible to get photos of every amazing placard on display. I particularly regret not capturing an image of one that read: "Public Cervix Announcement: Fuck You." Fortunately, our Teague Bohlen snapped plenty of other clever pics for his post about the most nerd-tastic signs at the march.

As for this post, it highlights 25 photos of our favorites, kicking off with a display that combines a wig and Cheetos and including references to getting horizontal (or not) with Senator Cory Gardner and lots of shitholes.

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Signs We Saw at 2018 Denver Women's MarchEXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >