How Denver Zoo Ticket Prices Compare With Those in Other Cities

Denver City Council unanimously approved a ticket-price increase for the Denver Zoo that's expected to net an additional $1 million in revenue a year.

Prices will soon increase to $20 for those twelve and older, $14 for children over three, and free for younger kids. Andrew Rowan, senior director of external relations for the zoo, says it last petitioned city council for a ticket-price increase four years ago, and it usually asks for price increases every three years.

"There were other things going on around the city the last couple of years," Rowan says, including the 2016 re-authorization effort for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and last year's GO Bond initiative. "We didn't want to cloud the message with price increases for those years. We thought it'd be prudent to wait."