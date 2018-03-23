Denver's Chief Financial Officer Didn't Know About $75K to Leslie Branch-Wise

In 2013, nearly five years before police detective Leslie Branch-Wise unveiled inappropriate texts sent to her by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, she received a $75,000 settlement from the city after making similar complaints about Wayne McDonald, a Hancock friend and employee fired over the matter. Now, a spokeswoman for Cary Kennedy says the former Colorado state treasurer, who's running for governor and handily won the recent Colorado Democratic caucus, didn't know anything about the payout, even though she was serving as Hancock's deputy mayor and the city's chief financial officer at the time.

Among those concerned by this disclosure is Denver City Councilman Rafael Espinoza, whose call for an investigation into Branch-Wise's revelations about Hancock was initially rebuffed by the panel but is now under consideration after the detective advocated for such a probe.

"This causes me to raise some additional questions," Espinoza says. "One of the things we as council have asked for as a result of this is some accounting of how many settlements are out there — the quantity and value of settlements made by agencies that we never know about. But it's one thing for council, which is so far removed from these departments, not to know about it. But the CFO? My thought would be [that] the CFO would be cognizant of all these things."