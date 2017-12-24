Dreaming of a White Christmas, a Relatively Rare Gift in Denver

The radio has drilled it into us by now. The never-ending stream of sappy Christmas movies have us all lusting for it, too. Denver has been dreaming of a white Christmas, and last night's snowfall should ensure that we have one. Surprisingly, it's a fairly rare treat in this city.

The official definition for a white Christmas is having at least an inch of snow on the ground. According to the National Weather Service office in Boulder, the chances of Denver having a white Christmas are 38 percent. In the 117 years of official records dating back to 1900, only 44 of those Christmases have had at least an inch of snow of the ground.

Our big snow months tend to be in February, March and April, and it's fairly common that we get only a bit of snow in the early-to-middle of winter. As of early December 23, we'd only seen 3.9" of snow, which was way below normal. Yesterday's storm took care of some of that gap.