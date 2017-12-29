G Line Cleared for Testing, but What's Up With the Crossing Attendants?

A judge has allowed testing to resume on the Gold Line, the light-rail line that will connect Denver with some of its western suburbs. Because of issues at crossing gates on the A Line, which utilizes the same technology, testing on the G Line stopped last July.

The judge's ruling allows testing to occur "concurrently rather than consecutively" at both lines, says Scott Reed, the Regional Transportation District's assistant general manager of communications.

While the judge's decision is a sign of progress for both the G Line and suburbanites weary of taking the bus into Denver, the most visible sign of the troubles on the A and G lines — attendants at crossing gates — will remain in place for the foreseeable future.