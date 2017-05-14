Reader: Turning Denver's Golf Courses Into Public Parks Is a Good Idea

Overland Golf Course could host a music festival. City of Denver

Overland Public Golf Course could host a major Superfly music festival this summer. The debate over whether that's a good use of a golf course ignores a bigger question, says Rich Grant, who suggests that Denver consider closing some golf courses altogether and turning them into public parks for the entire city.

And some readers support that idea. Says John:

Golf sucks. That's why it is dying. Get it out of the urban core. If you want to goof, go to the suburbs. Absolutely turn them into parks so everyone can enjoy the green space at anytime of the day and year.



Responds Bryan:

The idea that southwest Denver will be better off due to the benefits of a music festival is ridiculous. In the 1920s Denver City "Fathers" made sure that each major neighborhood had a golf course. Overland Park's name ought to changed to Historic Overland, since the place is a museum. The course is the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi. Mr Mayor, do us a favor here in District 4 and tell them no.



But then there's this from Khaleel:

A temporary shut down for a concert would not be the end of the world as we know it. Permanently shutting down golf courses to have public parks or expanding zoos is good idea — because damn, those golf courses are big and who plays golf in the winter?



What do you think should be done with Denver's golf courses? Should some (or all) be turned into parks? Or opened up for festivals and other special events?

