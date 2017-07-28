Ten Most Expensive Condos for Rent in Denver Right Now

Even with more than 13,000 new apartment units expected to be available in metro Denver by the end of 2017, rent prices remain high in the city and suburbs, with a two-bedroom in the priciest current neighborhood going for nearly $3,000 per month. But that's a bargain compared to the most expensive condos available in Denver right now. Indeed, the rent for one of them actually hits the five-figure mark.

The listings highlighted below were the ten spendiest listed on Zillow for Denver as of July 26. As you'll see, they range in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms. The square footage varies widely, too. The smallest is just a little over 1,100 square feet, the largest more than 3,000. And, yes, all of them are in highly prized areas.

Location, location, location. And add another "location" for good measure.

Below, see photos and descriptions from each of the top ten listings, complete with links to each item that will connect you to much more information. You may see your dream condo, even though most of us could only dream of being able to afford it.

Number 10: $3,850 per month

1732 Wazee St STE 206

Denver, CO 80202

1 bed 1 bath 1,527 sq ft

Property available for commercial and/or residential. Brand new remodel. 1527 SF One bedroom corner unit with open main floor and upper floor loft. Main floor has full kitchen, full bathroom, W/D hookups; High ceilings and large windows provide natural light all day. Historic building centrally located with easy access to Coors Field, Rino, Union Station, Theater District, RTD Lightrail or Bus; Water included in rental price. One secured underground parking space included in rental with direct entrance to building. Locked front entrance with intercom. Minimum one year lease. Additional storage available in garage.

Number 9: $3,975 per month

1630 N Clarkson St APT 708

Denver, CO 80218

3 beds 3 baths 2,318 sq ft

Spectacular 2,318 square foot penthouse condo boasts expansive views in prime downtown location! Spacious 3 bedroom plus den unit with beautiful hardwood floors and brand new carpeting illuminated by generous natural light. Amazing views of the Denver skyline and mountains can be seen from the balcony. Family room features a charming gas fireplace. The kitchen has new backsplash tile and custom cherry cabinetry with slow-motion-close cupboards and drawers as well as pullout drawer shelves on lower cabinets. Custom closets and extra storage throughout the condo. Two oversized parking spots included. Great location with proximity to local restaurants such as Steuben's and Watercourse Foods, retail stores at Denver Pavilions, and Coors Field!

Google Maps

Number 8 (tie): $4,500 per month

1950 N Logan St,

Denver, CO 80203

2 beds 3 baths 2,936 sqft

Welcome home to this amazing 2-story penthouse in the heart of Denver. This home has 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3,000 square feet of living space!

Appreciate all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, hardwood flooring throughout, private elevator access, 2 balconies, and a huge deck with a great view of Colorado. Enjoy working in the office. Parking for this property is 2 underground parking spaces.

Located in Uptown enjoy the many shopping and dining options that are within walking distance. Also nearby are LoDo, Capitol Hill and Civic Center Park, and Benedict Fountain Park. Travel is easy with quick access to Park Ave and E Colfax Ave.

Small dogs are welcome.

Number 8 (tie): $4,500 per month

250 Columbine Street # FL 2ND

Denver, CO 80206

1 bed 2 baths 1,160 sq ft

Location! Location! Location! Cherry Creek North condo 1 bedroom 2 bath plus study/office. Luxurious master bathroom with separate soaking tub, walk in closet. Resident only fitness center with strength and cardio equipment. Reserved underground parking. Rooftop amenities include pool, grill stations, fireplace rocky mountain vistas and downtown views. 100% walkability score. Starbucks, whole foods, art galleries, cherry creek shopping just steps away. Best Address in Cherry creek North. 250 Columbine offers a daytime concierge able to assist with packages and deliveries. Rent $4500/month. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Minimum 1 year lease. Dogs considered.

Number 8 (tie): $4,500 per month

2990 E 16th Avenue # FL 1ST

Denver, CO 80206

2 beds 2 baths 1,200 sq ft

Conveniently located near downtown. Next to city park and minutes away from the spectacular Cherry Creek Mall. This rental opportunity won't last. Call today for a showing.

Continue to see the five most expensive condos for rent in Denver now.