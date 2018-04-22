Reader: Denver Has All the Big-City Hassle, None of the Fun

If you think rent is rising so fast in Denver that you could get the bends, you're not wrong. As we reported earlier this week, rents in Denver are up 48 percent since 2010; only cities in the San Francisco Bay Area are seeing rents rise faster.

The story hit home with one reader, who notes that he lives in the Capitol Hill apartment building pictured in the piece (above), "and I am moving out this weekend because rent is going way up!" Says another reader, "I got the same story: $450 in 2014 is now $1,100."

But in their comments, other readers quickly moved from specific rent issues to concerns about the city in general. Says Chris: