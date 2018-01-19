 


Additional photos and more below.
Hinge

Denver's Ten Most Eligible Singles in 2018

Michael Roberts | January 19, 2018 | 5:40am
AA

Last year, the Great Love Debate declared that Denver was the worst city for dating in the country. But the dating app Hinge is much more upbeat about hooking up in the Mile High, as evidenced by its list of the ten most eligible singles in Denver circa 2018.

Hinge launched in Denver in 2014 by sharing its picks for the city's best dating neighborhoods and more, and followed up the following year with a roster of Denver's seven most eligible young professionals.

This time around, Hinge has ranked the ten most eligible singles in Denver and ten other cities — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. — based on the number of likes generated by either a photo or an answer to a prompt on their Hinge profile.

Here are the top scorers in Denver, complete with pics, blurbs, details and links to their Hinge pages.

Charissa Hoffer, number ten.
Hinge

10. Charissa Hoffer

Work: Data Engineer at Cigna
Education: Colorado State University
City: Denver
Interested in: Men
Friends on Hinge: 10

Click to access Charissa’s Hinge profile

Ben Kissam, number nine.
Hinge

9. Ben Kissam

Work: Physical Education Teacher at Denver Public Schools
Education: Springfield College
City: Denver
Interested in: Women
Friends on Hinge: 49

Click to access Ben's Hinge profile

Chin-Yew Chew, number eight.
Hinge

8. Chin-Yew Chew

Work: World Nomad
Education: University of Oklahoma
City: Denver
Interested in: Men and Women
Friends on Hinge: 47

Click to access Chin-Yew's Hinge profile

Josh Veenstra, number seven.
Hinge

7. Josh Veenstra

Work: Residential Mortgage Planner at Cornerstone Home Lending
Education: University of Northern Colorado
City: Denver
Interested in: Women
Friends on Hinge: 31

Click to access Josh's Hinge profile

6.

Julian Enochs-Brown, number six.
Hinge

 Julian Enochs-Brown

Work: Yoga Instructor
Education: University of Colorado Boulder, University of Kentucky
City: Denver
Interested in: Men
Friends on Hinge: 130

Click to access Julian's Hinge profile

Tom Karr, number five.
Hinge

5. Tom Karr

Work: Technical Outside Sales Representative at Big Ass Solutions
Education: Colorado State University
City: Denver
Interested in: Women
Friends on Hinge: 19

Click to access Tom's Hinge profile

Kelly Page, number four.
Hinge

4. Kelly Page

Work: Attorney at Recht Kornfeld P.C.
Education: University of Colorado, Boulder; University of Colorado Law School
City: Denver
Interested in: Men
Friends on Hinge: 46

Click to access Kelly's Hinge profile

Jason Silver, number three.
Hinge

3. Jason Silver

Work: MD/PhD Candidate at the University of Colorado
Education: University of California Berkeley, University of Colorado Denver, University of Colorado Boulder
City: Denver
Interested in: Women
Friends on Hinge: 97

Click to access Jason's Hinge profile

Laura Schroeder.
Hinge

2. Laura Schroeder

Work: Account Executive at The Sliding Door Company
Education: Regis University
City: Denver
Interested in: Men
Friends on Hinge: 102

Click to access Laura's Hinge profile

Mitchell Ryan Loge, number one.
Hinge

1. Mitchell Ryan Loge

Work: Brand Manager at Major Outdoor Brands
Education: University of California Santa Barbara
City: Denver
Interested in: Women
Friends on Hinge: 42

Click to access Mitchell's Hinge profile

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

