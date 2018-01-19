Denver's Ten Most Eligible Singles in 2018

Additional photos and more below.

Last year, the Great Love Debate declared that Denver was the worst city for dating in the country. But the dating app Hinge is much more upbeat about hooking up in the Mile High, as evidenced by its list of the ten most eligible singles in Denver circa 2018.

Hinge launched in Denver in 2014 by sharing its picks for the city's best dating neighborhoods and more, and followed up the following year with a roster of Denver's seven most eligible young professionals.

This time around, Hinge has ranked the ten most eligible singles in Denver and ten other cities — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. — based on the number of likes generated by either a photo or an answer to a prompt on their Hinge profile.