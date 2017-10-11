The Final Chapter in a Teen's Murder Over a Cricket Cell Phone

Just over two years ago, we told you the shocking story of Desmond Smith, a fourteen-year-old allegedly murdered over a Cricket cell phone. More than two years later, three men have been sentenced in the case, which began with a particularly senseless act of violence and escalated into family drama in which a son agreed to testify against the father whose crime involved covering up for him and his uncle.

The arrest affidavit for Riccardo "Ricky" Kirven, the man convicted of pulling the trigger, is accessible below — and it lays out the scenario that took place early on July 18, 2015.

At the time, Smith and two friends, ages thirteen and fourteen, were hanging out at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs with a group of girls when Raymond Rogan Jr. arrived along with two others.