DIY, Dinosaurs, RiNo: Ten Stories About Metro Denver's Recent Growth
|
Robert Licher
Dinosaurs, Kitty's and a RiNo. Sounds like the lineup at a weird zoo, but they are actually all hot topics in metro Denver's ever-growing, ever-developing real-estate market. Keep reading for ten recent stories about development.
|
An architectural mock-up of the Beloved Community Village.
ASAP
1. Advocates Announce Denver's First Tiny Home Village to House the Homeless
|
5620 East Cornell Avenue, in Holly Hills. Three bedrooms, one full/one three-quarter/one half baths. 2,469 square feet. Selling price: $395,000.
Scout Real Estate Group
2. Real Estate Porn: Inside Ten Recently Sold Homes in the Denver Metro
|
Community activist Candi CdeBaca (with microphone) and other protesters blasted the highway project before CDOT officials spoke at a recent meeting, Swansea Recreation Center.
Alan Prendergast
3. Angry Protesters Challenge CDOT's "So Sue Us" Stance on I-70 Expansion
|
The Webber Show in all its glory.
Denver Public Libraries
4. Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery
|
If Denver were as dense as Paris, it would cover twelve square miles, or 8 percent of its size.
sparefoot.com
5. Think Denver's Getting Crowded? Be Glad You're Not in Paris!
Keep reading for more stories about development.Next Page
