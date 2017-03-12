menu

DIY, Dinosaurs, RiNo: Ten Stories About Metro Denver's Recent Growth

How Immigrants, Their Attorneys, Sanctuary Cities Are Navigating President Trump


DIY, Dinosaurs, RiNo: Ten Stories About Metro Denver's Recent Growth

Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Robert Licher
Robert Licher
Dinosaurs, Kitty's and a RiNo. Sounds like the lineup at a weird zoo, but they are actually all hot topics in metro Denver's ever-growing, ever-developing real-estate market. Keep reading for ten recent stories about development.

An architectural mock-up of the Beloved Community Village.
An architectural mock-up of the Beloved Community Village.
ASAP
ASAP

1. Advocates Announce Denver's First Tiny Home Village to House the Homeless

5620 East Cornell Avenue, in Holly Hills. Three bedrooms, one full/one three-quarter/one half baths. 2,469 square feet. Selling price: $395,000.EXPAND
5620 East Cornell Avenue, in Holly Hills. Three bedrooms, one full/one three-quarter/one half baths. 2,469 square feet. Selling price: $395,000.
Scout Real Estate Group
Scout Real Estate Group

2. Real Estate Porn: Inside Ten Recently Sold Homes in the Denver Metro

Community activist Candi CdeBaca (with microphone) and other protesters blasted the highway project before CDOT officials spoke at a recent meeting, Swansea Recreation Center.
Community activist Candi CdeBaca (with microphone) and other protesters blasted the highway project before CDOT officials spoke at a recent meeting, Swansea Recreation Center.
Alan Prendergast
Alan Prendergast

3. Angry Protesters Challenge CDOT's "So Sue Us" Stance on I-70 Expansion

The Webber Show in all its glory.
The Webber Show in all its glory.
Denver Public Libraries

4. Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery

If Denver were as dense as Paris, it would cover twelve square miles, or 8 percent of its size.
If Denver were as dense as Paris, it would cover twelve square miles, or 8 percent of its size.
sparefoot.com
sparefoot.com

5. Think Denver's Getting Crowded? Be Glad You're Not in Paris!

Keep reading for more stories about development.


