DIY, Dinosaurs, RiNo: Ten Stories About Metro Denver's Recent Growth

EXPAND Robert Licher

Dinosaurs, Kitty's and a RiNo. Sounds like the lineup at a weird zoo, but they are actually all hot topics in metro Denver's ever-growing, ever-developing real-estate market. Keep reading for ten recent stories about development.

An architectural mock-up of the Beloved Community Village. ASAP

1. Advocates Announce Denver's First Tiny Home Village to House the Homeless

2. Real Estate Porn: Inside Ten Recently Sold Homes in the Denver Metro

Community activist Candi CdeBaca (with microphone) and other protesters blasted the highway project before CDOT officials spoke at a recent meeting, Swansea Recreation Center. Alan Prendergast

3. Angry Protesters Challenge CDOT's "So Sue Us" Stance on I-70 Expansion

The Webber Show in all its glory. Denver Public Libraries

4. Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery

If Denver were as dense as Paris, it would cover twelve square miles, or 8 percent of its size. sparefoot.com

5. Think Denver's Getting Crowded? Be Glad You're Not in Paris!

Keep reading for more stories about development.