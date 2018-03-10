Just Say No: Dick Lamm Returns to Capitol as Co-Chair of NOlympics

Dick Lamm was back at the Colorado State Capitol on Friday, March 9, walking up the elegant marble staircase to the west foyer, where he stood directly below the portrait painted when he served as governor. And there he announced that he was part of NOlympics Colorado, a grassroots coalition opposed to Colorado's pursuit of the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lamm has been here before. In 1970, after considerable lobbying by local boosters, the International Olympic Committee awarded Denver the XII Winter Olympics, set for 1976. “This is the icing on the cake of our Colorado centennial celebration,” declared then-Mayor Bill McNichols.

And then the cake fell, as people who'd been left out of the planning process complained about the potential environmental impacts and the threat of runaway growth, not to mention the rapidly rising price tag. Led by 34-year-old state representative Dick Lamm, a group of savvy opponents launched a campaign to stop the project, putting the question of whether to spend public money on the Winter Games on a statewide ballot, as well as a separate initiative in Denver. And in 1972, Denver became the only city in history to be awarded the Olympics and then turn them down.