HOLY SH*T: Tanker Carrying 500 Gallons of Diesel Explodes on I-25

HOLY SH*T: Tanker Carrying 500 Gallons of Diesel Explodes on I-25

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 3:07 p.m.
By Ana Campbell
HOLY SH*T: Tanker Carrying 500 Gallons of Diesel Explodes on I-25EXPAND
Courtesy of South Metro Fire Rescue
UPDATE, 3:25 p.m., May 31: CDOT suspects all lanes of traffic will be open by Thursday, June 1. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Lanes four and five southbound are open.

RTD says light rail lines E, F and R have resumed. Delays are expected for the next hour until service is able to meet up with the regular schedule. Bus shuttles are being discontinued.

Around 200,000 to 250,000 travelers use that stretch of highway a day, according to CDOT.

Original post:

A diesel tanker that erupted into flames on Interstate 25 near Orchard Road has closed the highway indefinitely, as well as the light rail along the route. The driver of the tanker was the only person injured, according to Greenwood Village's official Twitter account, which has been working with South Metro Fire Rescue to control and provide information about the situation. The driver was transported to the hospital.

A plan will be released to direct traffic around the fire. E470 is waiving tolls to accommodate drivers who are looking for a detour.

"There are epic back-ups on I-25 north and south of the fire scene," wrote CDOT in a statement.

As of about 2:30 the fire had been put out. "Our challenge: 500 gallons of Diesel + 500 gallons of eight different oil types," tweeted South Metro Fire Rescue.

CDOT says it is "assessing pavement damage as fire retardant chemicals are being cleaned up and mobilizing crews, equipment and material to make emergency pavement repairs."

From CDOT:

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) E, F and R light rail service is currently shut down between Southmoor and Dry Creek stations due to a fire on Interstate 25 near Orchard Road. At this time, it is not known when rail service will be restored.

Bus shuttles will operate between Southmoor and Dry Creek stations in both directions. Please expect major delays, use alternate transportation and avoid the area if possible.

RTD cannot confirm whether or not there has been damage to the rail system.

For information and updates please visit rtd-denver.com or sign up for rider alerts at rtd-denver.com/rideralerts. 

