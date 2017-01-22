Donald Trump Is President: Six Stories on His Impact on Colorado

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Like it or not, on Friday, January 20, Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States. But his impact on Colorado began when he became the Republican candidate. From more anti-Trump protests to marijuana and immigration, here are six ways Trump has already riled us up (and don't miss the story on Denver's very own Trump Tower).

Westword Illustration

1. The State of Marijuana in the Age of Donald Trump

Michael Roberts

2. Scared Denver Kids' Letters to Donald Trump

Brandon Marshall

3. Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President

Courtesy of the White House

4. Obama's Marijuana Take Sends Donald Trump a Message: Decriminalize Pot Now

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

5. Inauguration Day Protesters Clash With Trump Supporters and March in Denver

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

6. Trump’s Choice for Interior: What Will It Mean for Colorado?