Libertarian Party Sees Registered-Voters Uptick, Beats Democrats, Republicans


Donald Trump Jr. Aurora Theater Shooting Joke and 9 More Almost as Bad

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 10:21 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Donald Trump Jr. posing with a giant snake. No additional comment necessary.
Donald Trump Jr. Instagram
Donald Trump Jr. made plenty of news during his visit to Colorado this week — a lot of it embarrassing or worse.

Junior was denied a campaign stop at the Sink in Boulder around the same time that remarks surfaced about a joke he'd made about the Aurora theater shooting. On July 20, 2012, the same day that twelve people were killed and seventy were injured at the Aurora Century 16, Little Donald, during an appearance on the Opie and Anthony radio program, responded to a particularly shocking report about a victim's injuries by saying, “Overall, I give the movie two thumbs up.” The audio, first reported by CNN, can be heard below.

This line would be even more shocking if Trump Jr. hadn't made a habit of saying and tweeting plenty of other offensive things over the years.

Here are nine more examples. As you'll see, there's a little something to offend everyone.

Number One: Last month, Trump Jr. shared a tweet that likened Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles, as reported by CNBC.

Number Two: On Twitter, Trump Jr. fantasized about being able to stick his hands up women's skirts by pretending he's gay.

Number Three: Buzzfeed unearthed audio from another Trump Jr. appearance on Opie and Anthony in which he suggested that women who can't deal with sexual harassment shouldn't be in the workforce.

Number Four: In 2012, Trump Jr. made and then deleted this bestiality gag about the movie War Horse: "I get that the guy & horse from War Horse were best friends but do you think they were also friends with benefits???" But still online is a subsequent tweet in which he addressed critics of his first message with a supposedly funny (but definitely not) reference to Jerry Sandusky, the former assistant football coach at Penn State who was convicted of being a serial child molester.

Continue for five more examples of offensive Donald Trump Jr. remarks or statements and the audio from his joke about the Aurora theater shooting.


