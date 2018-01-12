Denver TV Stations Won't Join Donald Trump in the "Shithole"

Yesterday, President Donald Trump inadvertently presented a dilemma for U.S. media outlets, whose executives had to decide how they should report about him calling certain African nations "shithole countries" during a January 11 meeting with senators over immigration policy. In the end, many national outlets went into the shithole with Trump, while plenty of local TV stations, including numerous ones in Denver, did not.

Some major news purveyors exhibited caution. This morning, for example, a National Public Radio report referred vaguely to a term that could result in radio station fines if broadcast — an interesting assertion, since it's hard to imagine the FCC lowering the boom on any outlet for accurately quoting the President of the United States (though Trump has now denied the "language used" on Twitter).

Last night, in contrast, both CNN and MSNBC actually spelled out "shithole" in graphics that lingered on screen during long segments spent discussing the potential fallout from this particularly impolitic turn of phrase.