Lawsuit: Inmate Denied Meds, Had 200 Seizures in Douglas County Jail

A screen capture from surveillance footage shows Kevin Hartwell having a seizure in his cell on November 29, 2016, while an inmate in the day room rises to summon help.

A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a man who suffered numerous seizures during a twenty-day stay at the Douglas County jail last year claims that jail officials "purposefully destroyed" video evidence in the case — and that the facility's private, for-profit medical provider has a pattern of denying treatment and resisting sending inmates to hospitals, even in life-threatening emergencies.

Kevin Hartwell, 55, was arrested and taken to the Douglas County jail on November 10, 2016, to await trial on a misdemeanor domestic-violence charge of obstructing use of a telephone. When he left in the wee hours of November 30, it was in an ambulance bound for the emergency room at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, after being in an almost constant state of seizure for the previous eight hours — more than 200 seizures captured on a surveillance camera during that period, according to the complaint.

Hartwell had a broken hand when he arrived at the jail. Staff were also informed that he had diabetes, high blood pressure, and a seizure disorder that he'd been successfully controlling with medications taken three or four times a day. Over the next few days, Hartwell's blood sugar and blood pressure levels fluctuated between dangerous extremes. The lawsuit claims that a doctor who consulted by telephone and other members of the jail's medical staff, all employees of Southwest Correctional Medical Group, were slow to correct dosages and inadequately monitored his condition; Hartwell was also denied access to his seizure medication.