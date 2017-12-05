Douglas County School Board Kills Controversial Voucher Program

Douglas County School Board secretary Krista Holtzmann and DCSB treasurer Anne-Marie Lemieux, seen at the December 4 meeting, were among those who voted to end the voucher program.

At a meeting on Monday, December 4, the Douglas County School Board killed the district's controversial voucher program, ending years of conflict. The fight has waged for years in the court system, but in the end, victory was achieved at the ballot box thanks to the electoral success of anti-voucher candidates last month.

The no-on-vouchers vote was 6-0, with boardmember Ken Leung abstaining — and he only did so because he's currently involved in a lawsuit against the district. Like fellow boardmembers Chris Ciancio-Schor, Anthony Graziano and Krista Holtzmann (supported last night by board president David Ray, vice president Wendy Vogel and treasurer Anne-Marie Lemieux), Leung made snuffing out the vouchers the central theme of his campaign.

We first started covering this issue six years ago, when James LaRue, who was both the father of a DougCo student and director of the county's public libraries, led a group of plaintiffs suing the district over the policy, claiming that it diverted public money to religious institutions. Here's an excerpt from the lawsuit:

