Downtown Denver Residents: Young, White, Rich

A new report from the Downtown Denver Partnership titled "2018 State of Downtown Denver" confirms plenty of theories about residents of the area. According to the DDP, the downtown population is overwhelmingly white, smart, youthful and so well off that 81 percent of those who call the area home can afford to live alone despite the hefty housing costs.

Because the Downtown Denver Partnership, which describes itself in the report as "a non-profit business organization dedicated to building an economically powerful center city," is essentially a promotional agency, a lot of the facts and figures presented in the document are spun to make the city look good in comparison with other municipalities across the country. Below, we've included several examples, including lists that suggest that traffic congestion isn't really all that bad and rent costs are more reasonable than in a lot of other places.

Still, the most fascinating data is purely demographic, and it paints a vivid portrait of an area undergoing a boom of historic proportions.