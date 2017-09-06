Tenth Fourteener Death of 2017: Remembering Dr. Jamie Rupp

Dr. Jamie Rupp, a Colorado native who'd relocated to Wyoming, has been identified as the man who died Sunday, September 3, on Challenger Point, a fourteener in Custer County, south of Cañon City. He is at least the tenth person to perish climbing a fourteener in Colorado in 2017, a list that includes an astonishing five casualties on Capitol Peak, in the Elk Mountains, over a span of just 43 days.

The first person to lose his life while climbing a Colorado fourteener this year was Pawel Abramczyk of Thornton, who died March 19 on Longs Peak. On April 10, Matthew Lackey, the opening executive chef at Arcana, died while rock climbing on Mount Princeton. The body of Jeff Bushroe, a Fort Carson soldier, was found by a hiker on May 27; the official cause of death was hypothermia, to which he succumbed after a fall from the Grand Couloir in the Maroon Bells, another Elk Mountains fourteener. And on August 5, Rei Hwa Lee, 57, fell to her death on the north face of North Maroon Peak.

Lee's children told Pitkin County Sheriff's Office representatives that she arrived at the Maroon Bells parking area at around 5 a.m. that day; they contacted authorities that evening because Lee was overdue. The following Monday, August 7, members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, an all-volunteer squad, assisted by Summit County Flight for Life and Eco Flight, began combing the area; after tips posted on 14ers.com, the website maintained by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, they focused their efforts on North Maroon Peak.