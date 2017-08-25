DU's Inclusive Global Leadership Institute Mobilizes Diverse Activists

An instance of local activism: Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol on Wednesday, July 19, to protest U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos while she was in town for a public speaking engagement.

Activism needs to be more inclusive. That's a criticism leveled at this year's plethora of national protests, starting with the Women's March on Washington. With the inaugural Inclusive Global Leadership Institute, two University of Denver professors are working toward that goal. Starting on August 27, IGLI will bring seventeen female activists from around the world together for three days of discussion of and evidence-based training for peaceful resistance tactics.

The conference's goal, according to political sociologist Marie Berry, one of IGLI's co-directors, is "catalyzing the work that women-identifying activists are doing at the grassroots to promote peace, security and human rights across the world." And accessible, intersectional advocacy is intrinsic to this aim because, as Berry explains, "The evidence shows that the more inclusive a coalition you can build, in most cases, the more likely the movement is to succeed." Even the Institute's name reflects this value; Berry and co-director Erica Chenoweth selected it because it welcomes genderqueer or gender-nonconforming activists in a way that "Women's Leadership Institute" or a similar title might have failed to.