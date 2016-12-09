Eight American Castles for Sale — Including One in Denver
For a country rooted in a rebellion, America's got no shortage of castles.
And some spectacular ones can be yours — including one in Denver.
Estately recently compiled a list of the most whimsical American castles for sale right now. Among the classically inspired structures highlighted is a Denver-area property designed by the architect behind the Oxford Hotel and the Cruise Room, which we first told you about in August.
Continue to see eight amazing properties, featuring Estately photos and text, as well as links to the complete listings. Click to see the original post.
1700 East Warm Springs
5 beds
6.5 baths
5,845 sqft
$581 per sq ft
$3,400,000
Live a fairy tale life of luxury in an extraordinary residence. Let your hair down as you sit on the rooftop turret overlooking the courtyard and foothills beyond. The best is yet to come with whole house geothermal radiant heat flooring, iron gated entrances, Idaho sandstone walls, portcullis, towers, and one of a kind everything you can imagine. Entertain with style at the rooftop terrace using torch lights, fire pit, hot tub, kitchen, bar area that seats 6 and a green house. A fantastical dream come true.
61 Castle Road
7 beds
7.3 baths
8,412 sq ft
$713 per sq ft
1921 build
$6,000,000
Enchanting, petite castle nestled beside a tumbling trout brook with ponds and waterfalls on 200 acres. Unlike the castles of yore, this snug, comfortable country home is ideal for a romantic retreat from city stress. As well as the elegant main house there is a guest house with a "secret garden" and a heated pool, a gate house with 4 bedrooms, a spacious 3 stall stable, a chauffeur's 2 bedroom apartment and a 6 car heated garage.
900 Adams Castle Drive
7 beds
6.4 baths
12,000 sq ft
$233 per sq ft
$2,300,000
"The Adams Castle" a treasured Landmark. Enter through the gates of this 2.2 acre estate on brick paved motor court with a magnificent fountain. French Normandy Style Tudor, built 1928, architect Richard Marr, has been coveted by many. Elegant living room and dining room seating 14+ overlook the pool and exquisitely manicured gardens. The solarium has floor to ceiling marble with ornate silver leaf ceiling. Poggenpohl kitchen. Lower level features a ballroom, billiard room, wet bar, game room and sauna. Over 12,000 square feet including the 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage house, pool house with its own kitchenette, his and her changing areas with baths. Home is museum quality from its imported fireplaces, rare marbles, hand carved woodwork, fresco ceilings, plaster relief crown mouldings, gold and silver leafing, stained glass, extensive use of Pewabic tile. Whole house generator. The list is far too extensive to capture the grandeur of this property!
1155 North River Boulevard
17 beds
17.5 baths
13,457 sq ft
$260 per sq ft
$3,500,000
Located in Wichita, KS Campbell Castle was designed by architect Alfred Gould of Boston in 1886. The 10,457 SF Castle and 3,000 SF Carriage House have a total of 17 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and 3 half baths. The first floor includes a formal foyer, turret room, formal dining room, sitting room, library, breakfast room, solarium, commercial kitchen and butler’s pantry. In 1973 the castle was entered on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Continue to see four more American castles for sale, including one in Denver.Next Page
