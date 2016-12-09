Eight American Castles for Sale — Including One in Denver

Inside the Denver castle. Additional photos and more below. Courtesy of Estately

For a country rooted in a rebellion, America's got no shortage of castles.

And some spectacular ones can be yours — including one in Denver.

Estately recently compiled a list of the most whimsical American castles for sale right now. Among the classically inspired structures highlighted is a Denver-area property designed by the architect behind the Oxford Hotel and the Cruise Room, which we first told you about in August.

Continue to see eight amazing properties, featuring Estately photos and text, as well as links to the complete listings. Click to see the original post.

Boise, Idaho

EXPAND 1700 East Warm Springs, Boise, Idaho. Courtesy of Estately

1700 East Warm Springs

5 beds

6.5 baths

5,845 sqft

$581 per sq ft

$3,400,000

EXPAND 1700 East Warm Springs, Boise, Idaho. Courtesy of Estately

Live a fairy tale life of luxury in an extraordinary residence. Let your hair down as you sit on the rooftop turret overlooking the courtyard and foothills beyond. The best is yet to come with whole house geothermal radiant heat flooring, iron gated entrances, Idaho sandstone walls, portcullis, towers, and one of a kind everything you can imagine. Entertain with style at the rooftop terrace using torch lights, fire pit, hot tub, kitchen, bar area that seats 6 and a green house. A fantastical dream come true.

Cornwall, Connecticut

61 Castle Road, Cornwall, Connecticut. Courtesy of Estately

61 Castle Road

7 beds

7.3 baths

8,412 sq ft

$713 per sq ft

1921 build

$6,000,000

61 Castle Road, Cornwall, Connecticut. Courtesy of Estately

Enchanting, petite castle nestled beside a tumbling trout brook with ponds and waterfalls on 200 acres. Unlike the castles of yore, this snug, comfortable country home is ideal for a romantic retreat from city stress. As well as the elegant main house there is a guest house with a "secret garden" and a heated pool, a gate house with 4 bedrooms, a spacious 3 stall stable, a chauffeur's 2 bedroom apartment and a 6 car heated garage.

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

900 Adams Castle Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Courtesy of Estately

900 Adams Castle Drive

7 beds

6.4 baths

12,000 sq ft

$233 per sq ft

$2,300,000

900 Adams Castle Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Courtesy of Estately

"The Adams Castle" a treasured Landmark. Enter through the gates of this 2.2 acre estate on brick paved motor court with a magnificent fountain. French Normandy Style Tudor, built 1928, architect Richard Marr, has been coveted by many. Elegant living room and dining room seating 14+ overlook the pool and exquisitely manicured gardens. The solarium has floor to ceiling marble with ornate silver leaf ceiling. Poggenpohl kitchen. Lower level features a ballroom, billiard room, wet bar, game room and sauna. Over 12,000 square feet including the 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage house, pool house with its own kitchenette, his and her changing areas with baths. Home is museum quality from its imported fireplaces, rare marbles, hand carved woodwork, fresco ceilings, plaster relief crown mouldings, gold and silver leafing, stained glass, extensive use of Pewabic tile. Whole house generator. The list is far too extensive to capture the grandeur of this property!

Wichita, Kansas

1155 North River Boulevard, Wichita, Kansas. Courtesy of Estately

1155 North River Boulevard

17 beds

17.5 baths

13,457 sq ft

$260 per sq ft

$3,500,000

1155 North River Boulevard, Wichita, Kansas. Courtesy of Estately

Located in Wichita, KS Campbell Castle was designed by architect Alfred Gould of Boston in 1886. The 10,457 SF Castle and 3,000 SF Carriage House have a total of 17 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and 3 half baths. The first floor includes a formal foyer, turret room, formal dining room, sitting room, library, breakfast room, solarium, commercial kitchen and butler’s pantry. In 1973 the castle was entered on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Continue to see four more American castles for sale, including one in Denver.