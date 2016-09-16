Eight Things that Make Highlands Ranch Residents Very, Very Mad

Highlands Ranch and its empty streets of gold Jeff Ruane at Flickr

If you live in Highlands Ranch, which some locals lovingly refer to as “the HR,” you know that some things there can break your outwardly placid demeanor — which I hear you're required to adopt by the HOA agreement that you sign upon move-in. Sure, there are the usual irritants: broken-down appliances, which milk-delivery company to sign with, the eternal argument over how often you should re-string a tennis racquet. But the real stuff that sets HR pearly whites to grinding? According to a recent escapee from Highlands Ranch, these eight are a good place to start:

EXPAND Costco Yoga Pants: the soul of 2016 suburbia. M01229 at Flickr

8. Disrespect to Yoga Pants

Most people know that yoga pants have become something of a joke…but not in the HR. Yoga pants are like the uniform of female residents there, and for this reason, it makes sense that the wearers of said uniform would defend it proudly. Still, don’t get it twisted: They’re just yoga pants. They’re called yoga pants for a reason: Because they’re pants designed for wear during yoga. Instead, they’re worn everywhere — to the library, to the park, to the corner Starbucks for a PSL in-season. Make all the jokes you want about yoga pants, but not within earshot of a Highlands Ranch mom.

Bad way to start your day Twanda Baker at Flickr

7. Vehicle Break-Ins

There’s been a rash of thefts from parked cars not just in Highlands Ranch, but also nearby areas (Parker, etc.). It’s both disturbing and understandable: Thieves go to wealthier neighborhoods, where they know people park on the streets or in driveways so that they can easily break into the vehicles and steal what they can — and then come back for more once insurance has paid out to replace everything. One current resident of the HR reports that his car has been broken into four times in the last eighteen months, with the stereo stolen along with all the CDs and whatnot. Which is not only shocking, but begs the question: People still use CDs?

Swim at your own risk Pam Broviak at Flickr

6. Outdoor Pools That Close Too Early

The kids need to place to goooooooooo. As in: not IN THE HOUSE ANYMORE.

No honey, I don't think the Aspens are a metaphor for anything. Dave & Marti Hill at Flickr

5. Dying Aspens

Aspens have a short lifespan in the general sense, but especially (and notoriously) in Highlands Ranch. If you happen to be the unlucky buyer of an almost-twenty-year-old home? Expect to lose your beautiful aspens right quick. On the bright side, you can complain to your neighbors, who will then regale you with their own fascinating aspen-replacement stories. And they will seem fascinating, as any story told in the HR that doesn’t begin with “Did I tell you what (son/daughter) did/said last week?” is sincerely enthralling.

