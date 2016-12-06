Eldora Mountain Resort Is Open: Here's What's New in 2016

Eldora opened November 21. Courtesy Eldora Mountain Resort

Depending on how you look at things, we either got a lovely extended fall or were robbed of primo skiing due to unseasonably warm weather. If your thinking falls into the latter camp, you'll be glad to know that resorts are finally opening – and offering more than ever this year.

In this year's edition of Edge, our snow-activities guide to resorts in Colorado, we've told you about what’s new at every major ski area in the state, must-do experiences and insider tips. We’ve also done our own tireless research all over the state and reached out to some experts for suggestions on how to make the most of it all, whether you’re looking to drop some coin for something special or just trying to get by as a dirtbag ski bum like the rest of us. We'll roll those out as resorts open — like Eldora, whose season started on November 21.

ELDORA MOUNTAIN RESORT

eldora.com

303-440-8700

What’s new: “Eldora is excited to announce the addition of three new advanced trails for this winter,” says Eldora Mountain Resort spokesman Michel Tapia. Eldora is now also on the Rocky Mountain Super Pass +, a $629 season pass with unlimited days at Eldora, Copper Mountain and Winter Park, with six bonus days at Steamboat and three at Crested Butte, among other perks.

Signature experience: “Reserve the Tennessee Mountain Cabin from the Eldora Nordic Center and then snowshoe or skin up to enjoy a secluded night on top of the resort,” Tapia suggests. “Heated by a wood burning stove and loaded with bunks for up to six, it’s an experience like no other and ideal for those who want to enjoy a romantic night with their honey or a fun-filled night with friends.” The cabin is $80 per night; call 303-440-8700, ext. 267, to book.

Insider info: Eldora locals love their dress-up days, like the Ugly Sweater and Elf Costume contest on Christmas Eve and the closing weekend Retro Days, April 1-2. “Grab your one-piece ski suit, headband and 210 skis and come up for a weekend of fun from the glory days of the past,” Tapia says. “This is Eldora’s signature event every season, and it is one to not miss.”

Splurge: “Book a private lesson with our terrific Eldora Snowsports team,” says Tapia. “Our rates are exceptionally priced, and you get special ski/board instruction that will get you to the next level for much less than other resorts.”

Ski bum tips: In addition to the Tennessee Mountain Cabin — which, split six ways, works out to just over $13 per person — Tapia says lodging near Eldora and in Nederland is about as affordable as you’ll find anywhere in Colorado. Visit the lodging page on eldora.com for more information.

Drink local: Looking for local brews? “Head to our on-mountain pubs and enjoy a variety of micros from all around the state,” Tapia says. “We have two watering holes — one in Timbers Lodge and one in the Indian Peaks Lodge. Head to Timbers for a retro-chic experience and enjoy some live music on weekends, or wet your whistle in IP Lodge and enjoy the magnificent view while sipping a Bloody Mary. When in Nederland, be sure to visit Crosscut Pizzeria and Taphouse for a variety of microbrews and amazing wood-fired pizza.”

