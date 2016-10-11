Eric Trump Flies Commercial Into Denver: "We're Not...Spoiled Brats"

Eric Trump gate-checks a bag en route to Denver. Photo by Katie Moulton

Yesterday morning, passengers boarding a United Airlines flight from St. Louis to Denver were met with a surprise at the end of the jet-bridge — a figure seeming to rise from the hazy hangover of Sunday's second presidential debate. It was Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, waiting to gate-check his oversized carry-on just like the rest of us.

Other members of the Trump clan — including Eric's wife, Lara — lit out of Missouri after the debate ended, with Donald Trump Jr. posting to Instagram that they were all enjoying "#familytime." It seems doubtful that family time is happening in United first class. Eric, meanwhile, flew solo the following morning.

While Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine teamed up with rock star Dave Matthews for a rally at the National Western Complex, Eric Trump came to Denver to meet with volunteers in Adams County and speak at a business round-table in Greenwood Village, where he echoed his father's explanation of his comments about women as "locker-room banter." On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to visit a new campaign office in Greeley, as well as (update) appearing on 710 KNUS radio for an interview with Dan Caplis after 9 a.m.

Once disembarked at DIA, Westword asked Trump, "Why are you flying commercial?"

Trump replied with a smile, "Because we're not the spoiled brats everyone thinks we are!"

If you say so.