menu

Eric Trump Flies Commercial Into Denver: "We're Not...Spoiled Brats"

Inside Ruling That Guts Colorado's Medical Marijuana Doctor Policy


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eric Trump Flies Commercial Into Denver: "We're Not...Spoiled Brats"

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 8:36 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Eric Trump gate-checks a bag en route to Denver.
Eric Trump gate-checks a bag en route to Denver.
Photo by Katie Moulton
A A

Yesterday morning, passengers boarding a United Airlines flight from St. Louis to Denver were met with a surprise at the end of the jet-bridge — a figure seeming to rise from the hazy hangover of Sunday's second presidential debate. It was Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, waiting to gate-check his oversized carry-on just like the rest of us. 

Other members of the Trump clan — including Eric's wife, Lara — lit out of Missouri after the debate ended, with Donald Trump Jr. posting to Instagram that they were all enjoying "#familytime." It seems doubtful that family time is happening in United first class. Eric, meanwhile, flew solo the following morning. 

Eric Trump Flies Commercial Into Denver: "We're Not...Spoiled Brats"
Via Instagram @donaldjtrumpjr

Related Stories

While Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine teamed up with rock star Dave Matthews for a rally at the National Western Complex, Eric Trump came to Denver to meet with volunteers in Adams County and speak at a business round-table in Greenwood Village, where he echoed his father's explanation of his comments about women as "locker-room banter." On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to visit a new campaign office in Greeley, as well as (update) appearing on 710 KNUS radio for an interview with Dan Caplis after 9 a.m.

Once disembarked at DIA, Westword asked Trump, "Why are you flying commercial?" 

Trump replied with a smile, "Because we're not the spoiled brats everyone thinks we are!" 

If you say so. 

The Trumps on a 2012 hunting trip.
The Trumps on a 2012 hunting trip.
Hunting Legends

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >