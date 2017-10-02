At-Risk Youth and Family-Care Provider Excelsior to Close

Donors, funders and volunteers of Excelsior, a 45-year-old health-services provider for at-risk youth and families, were notified last Friday, September 29, that the program will end its clinics and services by November and dissolve entirely by July 2018.

"For 45 years, Excelsior has served the highest-risk youth in Colorado and across the country," read the email. "Keeping pace with clinical best practice and changes in market demand for residential services for youth, the organization evolved over the past three years from a residential treatment facility to an integrated network of responsive, community-based services for youth and their families where they live.

Related Stories Denver Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program Closes After Losing Federal Funding