400-Plus Fake IDs Seized in Breck Pot Shops Since 2015, Most From Tourists

Plenty of underage tourists who come to Colorado seem to think a bogus identification card will work just as well at a pot shop as it will at a bar. But according to Haley Littleton, spokesperson for the Town of Breckenridge, which has catalogued at least 428 fake ID cases since February 2015 with no end in sight, they're wrong.

"Our main theory is that people come into town and think, 'This is great. I can take advantage of this,'" Littleton says. "But it's not like at a bar, where you can go in, try to order and then give them an ID, and if they just glance at it quickly, you might get a drink or you might not. Marijuana dispensaries are really stringent on fake IDs — and so are we."

Breckenridge data bears out this assertion. In February 2015, the first month included in the calculations, two fake IDs were confiscated, but two months later, in April 2015, the number hit 42. So far this year, the seizures total eight in January, nineteen in February, fourteen in March and 26 in April.