Top Ten Colorado Celebrity Tweets of 2017

We recently shared the most-asked Google search questions about not just ten, but twenty of Colorado's biggest celebrities.
But plenty of stars from our fair state share information about themselves without being asked, by way of their Twitter accounts, including Von Miller, Ryan Tedder, Lindsey Vonn, the Lumineers and more.
With 2017 winding down, we dug into their pages to find their most memorable tweets from the past twelve months.
Here are our top ten picks. Count them down below.
Von Miller
Denver Broncos linebacker, former Super Bowl MVP and hilarious Old Spice pitchman
I made this about me making this. pic.twitter.com/LiiKFnFKdQ— Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 6, 2017
Ryan Tedder
OneRepublic frontman, songwriter for the stars, Christmas-ready fashion plate
Aaaaaaand wearing it #Dabbin pic.twitter.com/UqpUtb7XAG— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) December 7, 2017
The Lumineers
A band that's keeping hope alive
Thank you @PeteSouza for your warm welcome at the White House and for your beautiful work in this book. It’s so hard to believe it’s been less than a year.. -Wesley pic.twitter.com/3LgnWVC5F9— The Lumineers (@thelumineers) November 20, 2017
Jared Polis
U.S. Congressman, gubernatorial candidate, our 2017 Best of Denver pick for best politician to follow on Twitter
Q: What do you call a 4.4 lb. mockingbird?— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 23, 2017
A: 2-kilo mockingbird#literaryjokes #metricsystemconversion
Nolan Arenado
One of the main reasons many fans are optimistic about the future of the Colorado Rockies
WCW. @AFocusedQueen. pic.twitter.com/EZJnZWes9r— Nolan Arenado. (@Colorados3B) July 6, 2017
Kathy Sabine
9News weather predictor and someone who doesn't want to be either boring or super-lame
Hey I’m super lame I’ve only just started up on #Instagram would you please follow me I’ll try to be interesting LOL #kathy_sabine9 pic.twitter.com/WcdD1mcrv9— Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) November 10, 2017
Pam Grier
Star of '70s action classics such as Foxy Brown and plenty of more recent flicks, too
I’m asked why do I think I’ve had a long career? My answer, “Because I put Richard Pryor’s injured horse into the backseat of my Jaguar sedan to take to the vet. It made him laugh.— Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) December 2, 2017
I have a sense of humor.
John Hickenlooper
Governor of Colorado, who didn't freak out when gazillionaire Warren Buffett whispered sweet somethings into the ear of his significant other
Robin receiving a secret stock tip Friday night from Warren Buffett-the funniest-and greatest-oracle Omaha ever had! pic.twitter.com/TT9rq30uxJ— John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) April 23, 2017
John Elway
Broncos legend and executive — and given how the team did this year, we wish the news he tweeted out below had been real
Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!!— John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017
Lindsey Vonn
Skier extraordinaire, not exactly a Donald Trump fan — and someone whose Halloween costume definitely inspired a "WTF?"
Guess who they are?! pic.twitter.com/1jYIzF5rE6— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) October 31, 2017
