"Fatal Attraction" Killer Jennifer Reali Hopes Fourth Time Is the Charm

Jennifer Reali, nicknamed the "Fatal Attraction" killer after slaying her lover's wife, has been denied parole three times over the past six years. She's now made her fourth appeal, reportedly arguing that "I can't honor my victim's death by being a hooligan" and touting a religious rebirth that has included the release of multiple gospel music albums and regular online essays celebrating the Christian faith.
"Maybe I’m not a normal believer of Jesus," Reali maintained in her most recent post on the website of Inside Out Ministries, which focuses on helping troubled ex-offenders. "Maybe the crazy, impossible things God has done for me aren’t evident in your life. Or maybe they are and you just haven’t noticed them. That’s possible. Sometimes God’s blessings swoop in and take over as if they have always been there and we are dumbfounded by the whole ordeal. The enemy will do whatever he can to discredit the Lord even if it’s just stealing His thunder."
As we've reported, Reali burst into the public consciousness in 1990, after she ambushed and murdered Diane Hood, who was just leaving an El Paso County support group for those afflicted with lupus. Reali had disguised herself, ninja-style.
The motivation for the killing is said to have come from Brian Hood, with whom Reali had been having a passionate affair: "Their first sexual encounter, she later confessed, took place on top of the washing machine in her laundry room," our Alan Prendergast wrote in a 2012 post. She claimed that Hood manipulated her into doing the deed, with him allegedly quoting Bible verses in a bid to convince her that the killing was part of "God's plan."
In the end, Hood was sentenced to 37 years in stir, while Reali received life. She wasn't supposed to have a shot at parole for forty years, but Governor Bill Ritter, persuaded by reports that she'd been a model prisoner, tweaked her sentence as he was leaving office. Although her conviction remained, she was given a chance at parole earlier than previously allowed.
Her 2011 visit to the parole board didn't result in her immediate release. Her application was rejected, after which Reali responded in unlikely fashion: via song. She released two albums, including Love Me In, which is still available on Amazon at this writing. Song titles include "Captured," "Beauty in the Ashes" and "Pool of Repentence."
The liner notes on the discs were penned by Reali and sported this acknowledgment: "I was not a songwriter. I was not a singer nor a guitarist. However, God chose me to sing, write and play" tunes such as "Promise Child," which sports the lines "My flesh fought against your plans for me/Now my heart's poured out in praise.../There's no more running from your will's embrace."
Arguably, Reali's most personal composition is Love Me In's title track. The lyrics read in part:
Would you find me acceptable if you knew where I'd been? Would you cringe in horror at the stories I could tell? Would you judge and condemn me? Sentence me to hell? Oh-oh, straight to hell....
If you knew my dark side Would you sense the hands of Christ?
I broke every commandment I've hidden special sins.... Are you willing to hold me When I'm poison through and through? Can you see past my number to see a child of God?
Presumably, such sentiments factored into the 2014 decision by prison officials to grant her request to transfer to the halfway house. At the time, a spokesman said Reali met the requirements for the move for reasons of "time served and behavior." But her request for parole based in part on a diagnosis for pancreatic cancer was unanimously nixed. A similar request was also denied in 2015.
According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Reali, 55, is currently allowed a degree of freedom thanks to her enrollment in the Intensive Supervision Parole Inmate Program. She's got an apartment in Denver and is allowed to drive to and from work and chemotherapy treatments for her cancer. And that's not to mention her efforts on behalf of Inside Out Ministries, where another excerpt from her most recent post, October 2's "Walk by Faith, Not by Sight," brims with positivity.
"I can’t turn away from God," she wrote. "It’s too late, I’m in too deep. I expect miracles. I expect the impossible to erupt in my life and your life. I live expectantly. I don’t let the world's report cloud what the word of God says. The world's report is so messy and contradictory and if I immerse myself in it, I will think nothing but doom and gloom. I wouldn’t believe in redemption. I wouldn’t believe in healing. I wouldn’t believe in tithing. I wouldn’t believe in success. I’d be wrought with unbelief."
Reali should learn soon if her request for parole will be considered by the full board — and if her optimism is justified.
