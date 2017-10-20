"Fatal Attraction" Killer Jennifer Reali Hopes Fourth Time Is the Charm

Jennifer Reali, nicknamed the "Fatal Attraction" killer after slaying her lover's wife, has been denied parole three times over the past six years. She's now made her fourth appeal, reportedly arguing that "I can't honor my victim's death by being a hooligan" and touting a religious rebirth that has included the release of multiple gospel music albums and regular online essays celebrating the Christian faith.

"Maybe I’m not a normal believer of Jesus," Reali maintained in her most recent post on the website of Inside Out Ministries, which focuses on helping troubled ex-offenders. "Maybe the crazy, impossible things God has done for me aren’t evident in your life. Or maybe they are and you just haven’t noticed them. That’s possible. Sometimes God’s blessings swoop in and take over as if they have always been there and we are dumbfounded by the whole ordeal. The enemy will do whatever he can to discredit the Lord even if it’s just stealing His thunder."

As we've reported, Reali burst into the public consciousness in 1990, after she ambushed and murdered Diane Hood, who was just leaving an El Paso County support group for those afflicted with lupus. Reali had disguised herself, ninja-style.