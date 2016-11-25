Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado

Additional images below. Thinkstock file photo

Sorry, Colorado drivers. Just because you're willing to pay extra for a vanity license plate doesn't mean the State of Colorado will let you put anything on it.

As we've reported, Colorado has a long list of vanity-plate requests that it's rejected, presumably because someone at the Department of Motor Vehicles found the suggestions to be too sexual, too disgusting, too gross or too weird.

And that includes dozens that start with the numeral "2" — typically followed by a reference to genitals, orifices or profanities.

Here are fifteen hilarious, and absolutely real, examples.

Number 15:

Westword illustration

Number 14:

Westword illustration

Number 13:

Westword illustration

Number 12:

Westword illustration

Number 11:

Westword illustration

Number 10:

Westword illustration

Number 9:

Westword illustration

Continue for eight more license plates 2 obscene for Colorado.