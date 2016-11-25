Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Additional images below.
Thinkstock file photo
Sorry, Colorado drivers. Just because you're willing to pay extra for a vanity license plate doesn't mean the State of Colorado will let you put anything on it.
As we've reported, Colorado has a long list of vanity-plate requests that it's rejected, presumably because someone at the Department of Motor Vehicles found the suggestions to be too sexual, too disgusting, too gross or too weird.
And that includes dozens that start with the numeral "2" — typically followed by a reference to genitals, orifices or profanities.
Here are fifteen hilarious, and absolutely real, examples.
Number 15:
Westword illustration
Number 14:
Westword illustration
Number 13:
Westword illustration
Number 12:
Westword illustration
Number 11:
Westword illustration
Number 10:
Westword illustration
Number 9:
Westword illustration
Continue for eight more license plates 2 obscene for Colorado.Next Page
