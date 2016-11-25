menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado

Friday, November 25, 2016 at 6:42 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional images below.
Additional images below.
Thinkstock file photo
A A

Sorry, Colorado drivers. Just because you're willing to pay extra for a vanity license plate doesn't mean the State of Colorado will let you put anything on it.

As we've reported, Colorado has a long list of vanity-plate requests that it's rejected, presumably because someone at the Department of Motor Vehicles found the suggestions to be too sexual, too disgusting, too gross or too weird.

And that includes dozens that start with the numeral "2" — typically followed by a reference to genitals, orifices or profanities.

Here are fifteen hilarious, and absolutely real, examples.

Number 15:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 14:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 13:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 12:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 11:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 10:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Number 9:

Fifteen License Plates 2 Obscene for Colorado
Westword illustration

Continue for eight more license plates 2 obscene for Colorado.

Related Stories


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >