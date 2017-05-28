Reader: I Have No Issue With Public Protests, But This Was a Public Nuisance

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

In November, Colorado voters approved Amendment 70, which will gradually increase the state minimum wage from the current $9.30 an hour to $12 by 2020. But the proposal's success hasn't slowed the complaints about low wages in Denver, including one pushing the Fight for $15 campaign at the McDonald's on Colfax Avenue near the Capitol, a high-traffic spot where plenty of people saw the action on May 23. Says Michael:

I was there when it happened. It was pretty intense! They had bullhorns and marched right in en masse and went to the front counter and delivered their message over the bullhorn. They stated they were there for the workers to help them unionize and to let them know they can unionize legally to demand $15 hour! Was cool! I love how politically active Denver is.



Responds Bret:



Yes, I'm sure it was "cool" for the people trying to spend their money. Seen this shit before and it's a load of crap. While I have no issues with public protests, this is a public nuisance. Going into a business and being disruptive isn't the way to get the message across.



Adds Vance:

If you don't like it, get a better job. Unemployment is too low for my sympathy. I got openings in my kitchen for more money, but your ass is going to earn it.



