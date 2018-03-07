Injuries, 100 Firefighters, at Massive Blaze in Uptown

This story has been updated to reflect new information about the fire.

A hundred firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a construction site at 1899 Emerson Street in Uptown that broke out Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are still tracking down a missing person. One fatality has been reported, officials say.

Dr. Chris Thiagarajah of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Oculoplastic Surgery next door says the office noticed the fire around noon and immediately evacuated. A patient had just come out of surgery when they evacuated.