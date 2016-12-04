menu

From Standing Rock to Denver: Four Stories


Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 7:24 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Five Environmental Issues Heating Up Right Now
Courtesy of the National Park Serivce
Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Interior – a position that hugely impacts the West, especially – is just one of a few stories we've followed lately about different environmental issues that are heating up as of late, from the I-70 expansion to Rocky Flats.

A screen capture from a new video about the plans to expand the stormwater drainage site at Globeville Landing Park in north Denver.
YouTube

1. Video: Opponents of Stormwater Project, I-70 Expansion Find Common Ground

The Secretary of the Interior would have a serious impact on the West.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

2. Trump’s Choice for Interior: What Will It Mean for Colorado?

Sprawling over 53,000 acres north of the Colorado River, the Roan Plateau is one of the most biologically diverse areas in the state — and sits on top of an estimated seven trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Copyright Mark Lance

3. Interior Secretary Nixes Drilling Leases on Roan Plateau, Thompson Divide

Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, before the cleanup.
Department of Energy

4. Rocky Flats Legacy Lives on With Studies of Area Health Problems, Property Values

Public works officials used images of 2011 flooding in north Denver to seek rate hikes to fund the Platte to Park Hill stormwater diversion project.
denvergov.org

5. Will Drainage Project That Runs Through Superfund Site Pollute the Platte?

Find more environmental coverage on our Environment topic page.

