Five Richest Coloradans Today — and the One Tied With Donald Trump

Each year around this time, Forbes magazine reveals the identities of the wealthiest Americans — and since 2014, we've highlighted the five richest Coloradans according to their position on what's popularly known as the Forbes 400. But while the same quintet appears on this year's roster as was the case three years ago, there's been a notable shift in position that's lifted Fort Collins's Pat Stryker into a tie with President Donald Trump. As of today, October 24, though, Stryker is worth more.

How so? The Forbes 400 roster for 2017 includes each individual's net worth as of October 17, as well as what's dubbed "Real Time Net Worth," updated daily. In the case of both Stryker and Trump, their October 17 net worth is calculated at $3.1 billion, leaving them tied for 248th among the top 400. One week later, Trump's value hasn't risen, but Stryker's has, bumping up to $3.3 billion.

Stryker and two of the other Coloradans on the list have risen on the Forbes 400 since last year, while two have slipped a bit, including the state's richest person — again.