Five Ways to Continue the Momentum of the Women's March on Denver

EXPAND The Women's March on Denver, January 21. Ken Hamblin III

Did you participate in the January 21 Women's March on Denver? The Denver Public Library's Western History and Genealogy Department is documenting that historic march for future generations and is collecting photos, hats and protest signs; find out how to donate on the DPL's Facebook page. And that's just the start of the events that will continue the momentum of the march. Here's more action you can take this week:

Tuesday, January 24, Noon

#ResistTrump Tuesday Campaign

Indivisible Denver, Indivisible Centennial West Political Action Group and more

At noon on January 24, Indivisible action groups will rally at Senator Cory Gardner’s Denver office at 1125 17th Street, Suite 525, to protest President Trump’s cabinet nominations. This is just the start of #Swampcabinet; over the next hundred days, protesters will flood congressional offices across America. “Colorado depends on our legislators to require President Trump to uphold the United States Constitution," says one Centennial resident. "In Colorado, we believe in clean air. The children of Colorado depend on our government to keep their public schools strong by condemning school vouchers. Coloradans reject a Labor Secretary who is an advocate of robots. We want Gardner to know we are watching, and we are not pleased.”

At 1 p.m. today, the group will move over to Senator Michael Bennet's office, at 1127 Sherman Street, to hand-deliver letters asking for "no" votes on the Trump nominees.

Wednesday, January 25, 11 a.m.

Colorado People's Alliance

State Capitol

The Colorado People's Alliance kicks off its 100 Days of Action opposing poor policies in D.C. and at home with an IDrive CO rally to push legislation to protect driver’s licenses for our immigrant communities. Week two starts out with a phone bank for immigrant rights on February 1 at the COPA office at 700 Kalamath Street; on February 6, the group will hold the Love Knows No Borders No Walls Vigil at the ICE Detention Center in Aurora. Click to get more information about 100 Days of Action events.

Advocacy and Action

Wednesday, January 25, 5:30-7 p.m.

Advocacy and Action in the Trump Era

2464 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Join the Social Enterprise Alliance - Colorado Chapter, Boomers Leading Change and Joining Vision and Action at their Monthly Meetup, which will include a discussion addressing the power of nonprofits in the age of Trump. The evening starts out with networking, then an open discussion with panelists. Click to find out more.

Thursday, January 26, Noon

America's New Place in the World

University of Denver Sturm Hall, Room 286

This free discussion at the Universty of Denver will take a look at the potential implications of a Trump foreign policy. The panel features top scholars and professors at DU, including Jing Sun (Department of Political Science), Lisa Conant (Department of Political Science), Martin Rhodes (Josef Korbel School; Co-Director of the Colorado European Union Center of Excellence) and Nader Hashemi (Josef Korbel School; Director of the Center for Middle East Studies). Click to get more information.

Ongoing

One Colorado

One Colorado has created the Colorado Support Project website, which includes Colorado-specific information on everything from reporting hate crimes to resources for DACA/DAPA recipients to questions about the future of marriage equality — in short, what you might need to know living in the age of Trump.

Know of more events? Post information in the comments section, or e-mail editorial@westword.com.

