Reader: Focus on the Family Is the Worst Thing About Colorado

John Oliver focusing on Colorado's Focus on the Family during the March 18 broadcast of Last Week Tonight .

John Oliver caught the ire of Focus on the Family, a religious group in Colorado Springs that advocates for such non-family-friendly things as gay conversion therapy, when the talk-show host mocked Vice President Mike Pence and his views on homosexuality on his March 18 edition of Last Week Tonight. Pence's wife and daughter are set to visit Focus this week to discuss their new book about the family's pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo.

After the Brit argued that Pence's association with FOTF reinforced the theory that he is a hypocritical homophobe, Focus hit back. President Jim Daly called Oliver "vulgar and vile."

But readers don't have much nice to say about FOFT, either. Pleads Nicole:

