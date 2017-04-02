menu

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver

Have You Heard? RiNo Is Hip.


The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver

Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Getty Images/Westword photo illustration
Tuesday, April 4, marks the return of street sweeping in Denver, that glorious time of year where we might as well all budget for the inevitable tickets that will come after we forget to move our cars to make way for sweepers. It's a headache any neighborhood in Denver can relate to. But each 'hood is dealing with its own triumphs and tragedies, some of which we've highlighted in recent stories. Keep reading for more on neighborhood art, gang-related crime and neighborhood acronyms and bars.

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Shutterstock.com

1. Denver Collected Nearly $7 Million From Street-Sweeping Tickets: Was It Worth It?

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Sarah McGill

2. The Capitol Hill Tavern Serves the Neighborhood From a 118-Year-Old Mansion

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Charlie Roy Photography (left)/Josie Villalobos (right)

3. The Brave Coalition Forms After Post-Election Vandalism at Elementary School

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Danielle Lirette

4. Name Game: Here's the Lowdown on the LoHi Nickname

The Block Is Hot! Ten Stories About Neighborhood Issues in Denver
Westword photo illustration

5. More Awful Options for Denver Neighborhood Acronyms

