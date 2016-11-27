menu

From Standing Rock to Denver: Four Stories

From Standing Rock to Denver: Four Stories

Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 6:32 a.m.
By Westword Staff
From Standing Rock to Denver: Four Stories
Kyle Harris
The protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline, which would carry crude oil through four states despite the fierce opposition of the native Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, have been bolstered by manpower from around the world, including Denver. The local Black Lives Matter chapter recently spent some time in Standing Rock, and the American Indian Movement has rallied in support of the the Sioux at local protests. Continue reading for four of our stories about local ties to the now-international movement.

Protesters at the Capitol in September.
Kyle Harris

1. North Dakota Oil Pipeline Fight Comes to Denver

The Black Lives Matter 5280 delegation standing in solidarity with the Sioux at Standing Rock.
Courtesy of BLM 5280

2. Black Lives Matter 5280 Recaps Trip to Standing Rock to Oppose Oil Pipeline

Facebook photo by Danielle Pourier

3. Denver Protests: See Standing Rock, Post-Trump Community for Unity Rallies

Protesters gathered in Denver in September for a solidarity march with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
Kyle Harris

4. New Generation to Lead Four Directions March Against Denver's Columbus Day



