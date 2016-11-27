From Standing Rock to Denver: Four Stories
|
Kyle Harris
The protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline, which would carry crude oil through four states despite the fierce opposition of the native Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, have been bolstered by manpower from around the world, including Denver. The local Black Lives Matter chapter recently spent some time in Standing Rock, and the American Indian Movement has rallied in support of the the Sioux at local protests. Continue reading for four of our stories about local ties to the now-international movement.
|
Protesters at the Capitol in September.
Kyle Harris
1. North Dakota Oil Pipeline Fight Comes to Denver
|
The Black Lives Matter 5280 delegation standing in solidarity with the Sioux at Standing Rock.
Courtesy of BLM 5280
2. Black Lives Matter 5280 Recaps Trip to Standing Rock to Oppose Oil Pipeline
|
Facebook photo by Danielle Pourier
3. Denver Protests: See Standing Rock, Post-Trump Community for Unity Rallies
|
Protesters gathered in Denver in September for a solidarity march with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
Kyle Harris
4. New Generation to Lead Four Directions March Against Denver's Columbus Day
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!