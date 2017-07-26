Ten Hiring Requirements for Frontier Airlines's Next Director of Communications

EXPAND Frontier Airlines: playing everyone for suckers since 1994. Tomas Del Coro at Flickr

Good news: Frontier Airlines is hiring, and not a moment too soon, based on the spectacular flame-out of Frontier’s recently departed head of corporate communications, Jim Faulkner, who lists “crisis communications” as one of his responsibilities on his LinkedIn profile. One has to wonder if he got a little mixed up as to what that term means. We do not think it means what you think it means, Mr. Faulkner.

Faulkner’s inadvisable attack on 9News’s Kyle Clark — after a clear misinterpretation of a snarky Frontier Airlines story on Clark’s newstastic show Next — ended his career at the airline at least one day early, opening the door for another communications expert to grace Denver’s hometown airline. But what are the requirements for the gig, or what should they be? Here are ten suggestions.

For the record, Kyle Clark is 5' 11" and, as such, can ride the Cyclone. amydickinsonridesabmx at Flickr

10. Must Be Taller Than Kyle Clark

For some reason, one of the ad hominem attacks that Faulkner focused in on was Kyle Clark’s height, suggesting that Clark had “some sort of short-man’s disease,” and that he must have had to “stand on a milk crate” to get into the frame of his profile picture. (These anemic jabs, by the way, were apparently the best Faulkner could produce — sort of sad, considering that “taught improv” was important enough to the guy that he included it on his LinkedIn profile.) Clearly, this suggests some sort of stature-requirement at Frontier, which they’re probably not legally able to mandate — but don’t be surprised if there’s a sign featuring Grizwald the Bear saying “You have to be this tall to work at Frontier” when you arrive for your interview.

9. Must Meet New Fee Quota Every Month

“Ultra low-cost” airline Frontier makes its money on fees — this much is clear. Flights might start at $20 one-way (which is the latest low-price come-on featured on the website), but once you get a seat assignment, pay for any baggage, join the mandatory “Discount Den” in order to get those lower fares...well, it’s not twenty bucks anymore. And that’s the point: Frontier just needs to be able to advertise those rates, not realistically deliver on them. Ipso facto: fees. So start brainstorming, prospective communications directors — pay-to-use toilets? Five bucks to turn on your overhead air vents? The mind boggles. (And Mind Boggling is an extra $7 per flight segment.) It's all part of Frontier's new slogan: Nothing Is Free.

8. Ability to Appear on Camera Under Pressure

Especially when that pressure is self-inflicted. Heavy sweaters or anyone that feels shame need not apply.

The kid's a natural. Paul Ashley at Flickr

7. Minimum Seven Years of Experience With Foot-Mouth Insertion

Frontier has been doing this for a while now. It probably doesn't expect candidates to be up to speed regarding the extraordinary ability to say the exact wrong thing at the worst time. It’s taken the company years to fall to the bottom of the rankings. Frontier is committed to providing its corporate employees the time to do the same.

6. Knowledge of Other Areas of Expertise in the Airline Industry

Frontier prides itself on its upper management wearing several hats in order to keep costs low. Pitching in, from fielding customers to handling baggage to piloting an Airbus, is strongly preferred. Little-known fact: Most of the animals that used to be in Frontier’s ads are now creating policy on its board of directors, as well as suctioning the lavatories on select flights.

