Frontier Near the Bottom of New Airline Rankings

Denver-based Frontier wound up near the bottom of a new survey touching on major national airlines, scoring the second-lowest marks when it comes to favorable impressions and the likelihood of ticket purchasing.

Frontier's finish in "The State of American Travel 2018," a roundup of "consumer insights on vacationing, transportation, accommodation and more" from research data firm Morning Consult (read it below), is the latest blow for an airline that's been struggling to redefine itself as a low-cost carrier in recent years. But it can't be considered a surprise.

Note that in the annual Airline Quality Rating report, issued in April, Frontier ranked eleventh out of twelve carriers scrutinized overall, as well as in the same position regarding fewest denied boardings and customer satisfaction — performances that outweighed landing in the seventh-place slot for bagging services and eighth for on-time arrivals.