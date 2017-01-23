menu

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver

RTD: Buses, Trains Are Safer Than Ever Despite Recent Stabbing, Assault


Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 5:37 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Photo by Michael Roberts
Additional photos below.
Photo by Michael Roberts
A A

President Donald Trump isn't the only person to question attendance estimates at a big event over the past few days. I do, too. The audience-size guess most frequently floated after the Women's March on Denver, which took place on Saturday, January 21, was "more than 100,000." But to me, the Civic Center Park area seemed just as packed as it did during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 Victory rally in February 2016 — and the crowd at that bash was supposed to be a million strong.

Whatever the true digits, the Women's March was an amazing gathering of passionate, emboldened creative females (and quite a few males, too).

And a lot of it couldn't be shown by the mainstream media.

Granted, plenty of the messaging was safe for work, including the very first sign I saw, a hilarious placard placed on a table next to a Starbucks inside the King Soopers on Speer before the festivities got under way:

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (2)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

Later, at the march itself, there was more family-friendliness, exemplified by this adorable kid dressed as Alexander Hamilton and using a Lin-Manuel Miranda photo to call for us to "Save Our Democracy:"

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (3)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

And even though the sign carried by this sprightly nonagenarian makes reference to Trump's recorded "grab 'em by the pussy" claim, it might've gotten past a news editor, too. (She's also featured in our Women's March on Denver slideshow.)

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (4)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

But plenty of other declarations were a little too blatant for a local TV station, including the message on this Trump-style red trucker hat: "You Are a Fucking Idiot."

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (5)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

And then there was the guy in the Trump mask who'd rigged up a "golden shower" over his head, complete with golden tinsel that recalled the "urine show" mentioned in the unconfirmed dossier of dirt allegedly held by the Russians.

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (6)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

With that in mind, we've gathered our picks for the funniest signs and messages you probably didn't see on TV.

Side one of this sign:

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (7)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

Side two:

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (8)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

Getting anatomical:

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (9)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

This one would have fit well in Teague Bohlen's collection of nerd-tastic signs, but with an F-bomb bonus:

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women's March on Denver (10)EXPAND
Photo by Michael Roberts

Continue for more of the funniest and/or most NSFW signs seen at the Women's March on Denver.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

