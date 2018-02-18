Reader: If the Military and Police Can Carry a Certain Weapon, So Should the Public

After Nikolas Cruz shot and killed seventeen people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day, the country quickly turned from mourning to debating gun rights. Cruz, who had attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had frightened teachers so much that he was banned from bringing a backpack to school.

"So how does a guy like that get his hands on a military-style weapon capable of pumping dozens of rounds into innocent victims without even reloading?," Miami New Times writer Tim Elfrink asked. "Well, this is Florida, so he just walks into a gun shop and buys one."

On February 28, the Colorado Senate's State, Veterans & Military Affairs committee will consider a bill that would repeal a 2013 ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, which allow guns to shoot more than fifteen rounds of ammunition. The ban was approved in the wake of the Aurora theater shooting, and readers have plenty of opinions about the bill. Sean says:

