Tour John Oates's Beautiful Aspen Ranch, Yours for $6 Million

John Oates, one half of the iconic singing duo Hall and Oates, who headline at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, July 15, is selling his sprawling, rustic Aspen-area ranch for $6 million. Take a photo tour of the property here to see if it will make your dreams come true.

Plenty of celebrities have been putting their posh Colorado properties on the market in recent years, including actors Tom Cruise, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Melanie Griffith and more. And in most cases, the appeal of living in a place where famous people ate and slept is a big part of the marketing push.

That's definitely the case here. The Aspen Associates Realty listing includes a map to the property but not the specific address. Instead, the joint is simply referred to as "John Oates Ranch."

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath main home, located on 4,307 acres of prime real estate, has a log cabin feel, but with plenty of added luxuries Abe Lincoln could never have imagined. Here's the description offered up by agent Scott Davidson.



John Oates’ Little Woody Creek Ranch is a perfect example of a gentleman’s ranch. This beautifully maintained log home on 4.3 acres has 5 bedrooms and 4 and half baths and a 2 car garage. The 5th bedroom is set up as a separate but attached caretakers quarters with its own kitchen and entrance. The main kitchen was remodeled last year. The entire ranch is irrigated and fully automated. There are numerous out buildings including a loafing shed, a garage for a tractor or cars, a heated studio and a tool shed with a indoor/outdoor dog run. There are 2 wells, one for domestic use and the other for agricultural use. The ranch is very private yet very close to the Woody Creek Tavern. Horses, live stock, full or part time owner-the possibilities are numerous!

