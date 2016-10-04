Here's How You Can Give Feedback at This Week's Denveright Meetings

EXPAND Denver City Government

Earlier this year, Mayor Michael Hancock announced “Denveright,” a campaign designed to solicit community feedback as Denver revises four master-planning documents, including Blueprint Denver, that address growth and development of the city over the next twenty years.

On October 4 and 5, the city is hosting a number of community workshops that aim to collect residents' opinions on topics that include land use, zoning, transportation, parks, public transit and trail use.

There are four remaining meetings set to take place at the following locations and times:



October 4, 3 – 5 p.m., Northeast Denver: New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Boulevard



October 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Northwest Denver: North High School, 2960 Speer Boulevard



October 5, 3 – 5 p.m., Southeast Denver: Jewish Community Center, 350 S. Dahlia Street



October 5, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Southwest Denver: College View Elementary, 2675 S. Decatur Street



Interested in attending a workshop, but not entirely sure if it's worth the effort?

On Tuesday morning, Westword visited the first workshop at the McNichols Building to find out what kind of feedback the city is gathering, and how residents are being asked to participate.

The rather impressive workshop was split up into four areas — one for each of the city plans — and had interactive elements such as maps, questionnaires, cards, stickers and jars that are designed to get residents thinking about their hopes and priorities for the future of the city.

Below, we've posted photos that show some of the ways you can provide feedback at the workshops. There are also a number of online surveys (available until October 14) that you can fill out at Denveright's website.

