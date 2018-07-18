Hickenlooper Signs Executive Order That Regulates Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

Governor John Hickenlooper calls on the oil and gas industry to help the state with its $25 million orphaned well problem.

Governor John Hickenlooper triumphantly penned an executive order on so-called orphaned wells, pounding the table and exclaiming "It's done!" during a signing ceremony today, July 18.

Surrounded by people who had a hand in the executive order, including Tracee Bentley, executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Council who once served as Hickenlooper's legislative director, the governor shared concerns about the long-term issues that such wells pose. Orphaned wells and drilling sites have been abandoned by operators, usually as a result of bankruptcy or other issues. When a site is orphaned, the financial burden shifts to the state to plug the wells and remediate the site to prevent environmental issues such as groundwater contamination.

Managing orphaned wells comes at a hefty price to the state — costs that Hickenlooper today agreed should be the operator's responsibility.